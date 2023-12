On December 6, russian troops carried out offensive actions near Avdiyivka and confirmed the offensive.

This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Geolocation footage released on December 6 shows that russian troops have made a small advance in the industrial zone southeast of Avdiyivka.

The General Staff of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian forces repelled at least 25 attacks east of Novobakhmutivka (7 km northwest of Avdiyivka), northeast of Berdychiv (4 km north of Avdiyivka), as well as near Avdiyivka, Stepove (3 km north of Avdiyivka), Sieverne (6 km west of Avdiyivka), Tonenke (5 km west of Avdiyivka) and Pervomaiske (11 km southwest of Avdiyivka).

The footage published on December 5 allegedly shows units of the russian 87th and 1487th regiments (1st Army Corps of the DPR), 10th Tank Regiment (3rd Army Corps, Western Military District) and the sabotage and assault brigade Veterans, which operate in the industrial zone southeast of Avdiyivka.

Ukrainian troops counterattacked near Avdiyivka and confirmed the offensive. Geolocation footage published on December 5 shows that Ukrainian troops were advancing on Stepove.

On December 6, a russian military blogger stated that Ukrainian troops are holding positions in the center of Stepove, despite russian attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the forest belts of Avdiyivka are littered with corpses of russians, and the occupiers' refusal to go on assaults is recorded.

Fighting continues around Avdiyivka along the entire front line, the occupiers are paying special attention to Stepove, northwest of the city.

Meanwhile, the russian army received an order to capture Avdiyivka before Putin's press conference.