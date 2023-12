Forest belts of Avdiyivka littered with corpses of russians, occupiers' refusal to go on assaults recorded - D

Active infantry attacks by the russian army continue in the Avdiyivka axis. However, the russian army continues to lose hundreds of personnel. Russian soldiers also surrender.

Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria axis, told about this on the air of the telethon.

The russian army does not stop trying to capture Avdiyivka, despite significant losses. During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepanivka, Sieverne, Stepove, and Novobakhmutivka.

"The refusal of enemy soldiers to go on assaults is recorded. They can see very well the forest belts and roadsides littered with corpses of russians," Shtupun emphasized.

According to him, russian troops are also active in the Robotyne area - they are trying to restore lost positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with German media that the situation in Ukraine may worsen due to insufficient support from Western countries.

Meanwhile, during the day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled almost 60 attacks by the russian occupation forces, which were conducting offensive operations in six axes in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia Regions.