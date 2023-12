Case against Kyva will be dismissed due to his death

Criminal proceedings against ex-MP Illia Kyva on charges of treason will be dismissed due to his death.

This is evidenced by the Criminal Procedure Code, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to criminal procedural legislation, the death of the accused is one of the grounds for dismissal of criminal proceedings.

The Criminal Procedure Code provides for the following methods of dismissal of a criminal case:

Absence of a criminal offense in the act committed;

Death of the accused;

Lack of proper, admissible and sufficient evidence to establish the guilt of the accused;

Release of a person from criminal proceedings;

Reaching a compromise.

Clause 5 of Article 284 of the Criminal Procedure Code provides for the dismissal of the case if the suspect, the accused, the person in respect of whom sufficient evidence has been collected to report the suspicion of committing a criminal offense, but the suspicion in connection with his death has not been reported, except in cases where the proceedings are necessary for the rehabilitation of the deceased.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 6, the propaganda media reported the death of the traitor Illia Kyva. The Investigative Committee of the russian federation confirmed the death of Illia Kyva. He was shot with a firearm.

The court in Lviv handed down the sentence in absentia to the former Member of Parliament from the Opposition Platform - For life party, Illia Kyva.

The former MP was sentenced to 14 years in prison with confiscation of property.

He was accused of treason.