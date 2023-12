The Ukrainian defense forces have shot down a russian Kh-59 air to surface missile on the evening of December 6. The missile was destroyed in the vicinity of Dnipro.

The East Air Command announced this on its official Facebook page.

"Dnipro. Guided aircraft missile destroyed!" said the message.

The military also urged not to ignore air raid alarms and not to forget about security measures.

Earlier, the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the activity of tactical aviation of the invaders in the south and east.

In just under an hour, the military reported a missile launch in the direction of Dnipro.

Kh-59 is a high-precision air-surface missile with a range of 290 kilometers.

The missile is designed to hit ground and surface objects covered by air defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of December 5, the invaders carried out an air attack using drones and missiles. Air defense equipment managed to shoot down 10 drones.

And on Monday afternoon, December 4, the russians launched a missile attack on the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.