Overnight into Tuesday, December 5, russia attacked Ukraine with 17 Shahed-type UAVs and six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and ten enemy drones were shot down.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Telegram.

"A total of 17 Shahed-type attack UAVs and six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles were recorded in the strike. As a result of combat work, ten attack UAVs were destroyed in different regions of Ukraine," the PS reported.

It is reported that the occupiers directed missiles at civilian objects in the Donetsk Region and the Kherson Region.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

According to the Southern Defense Forces, during a nighttime drone attack in their area of responsibility, Air Defense units destroyed four Shahed-131/136 UAVs:

Two of the drones were destroyed in the Mykolayiv Region, one each in the Kherson and Vinnytsia Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with German media that the situation in Ukraine may worsen due to insufficient support from Western countries.

Meanwhile, during the day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled almost 60 attacks by the russian occupying forces, which were conducting offensive operations in six directions in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia Regions.