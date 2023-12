The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Dmytro Makovskyi as the first deputy chairman of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Makovskyi has held the post of the first deputy chairman of the State Special Communications Service since July 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 1, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Yurii Myronenko as the chairman of the State Special Communications Service.

On November 20, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yurii Shchyhol as the provisional chairman of the State Special Communications Service.

On November 23, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Shchyhol in the form of detention with an alternative to posting bail in the amount of UAH 25 million.

The next day, after posting bail, Shchyhol left the pre-trial detention center.

On November 20, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau served the chairman of the State Special Communications Service, his deputy and other officials with notices of suspicion of misappropriation of state funds in the amount of more than UAH 62 million.