First details about death of Kiva appeared from russian media

The body of ex- Member of the Verkhovna Rada, state traitor Ilia Kiva was found in the snow on the territory of the Velich Country Club park in the suburbs of Moscow, russian Telegram channels Mash and 112 reported on Wednesday, December 6.

According to 112, Kiva's bloody body was found in the snow by a park worker. She called the police.

Mash writes that the body of the traitor was found in the park zone of the Velich Country Club hotel in the village of Suponeve. There was a cut wound on the right temple, a hematoma on the left side of the face.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 6, the propaganda channel REN-TV reported that the body of ex-Member of the Verkhovna Rada, state traitor Ilia Kiva was found in the suburbs of Moscow.

It will be recalled that in March 2022, the State Bureau of Investigation announced the wanted status of former Verkhovna Rada member Ilia Kiva.

On March 15, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada deprived Kiva of his parliamentary mandate.

On November 13, 2023, Ilia Kiva was sentenced in absentia to 14 years in prison.