In Kyiv, on Wednesday, December 6, on St. Nicholas Day, lights were lit on the country's main Christmas tree on Sofiyska Square.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, according to tradition - on the day of St. Nicholas, lights were lit on the country's main Christmas tree on Sofiyska Square in the capital," he said.

This year, the Christmas tree is artificial, 12 meters high. It was installed and decorated at the expense of patrons.

The theme of the location is "Brave hearts", dedicated to defenders of Ukraine. The Christmas tree is decorated with toys in the shape of blue and yellow hearts. The Coat of Arms of Ukraine - a symbol of statehood, national dignity and strength id at the top.

Next to the Christmas tree there is a photo zone in the shape of a heart, which is also dedicated to defenders - there are small Christmas trees decorated with yellow and blue hearts. For a donation, each visitor can take away one piece of decoration as a keepsake. Donations can be made through QR-codes provided by charitable and volunteer organizations that have joined the initiative.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Klitschko previously announced that this year the main Christmas tree will not be as big as in peacetime, but it will be more life-affirming than ever.

This year, the country's main Christmas tree was installed and lit earlier than usual - on St. Nicholas Day in a new style, due to the transition of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine to the New Julian calendar.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko, in turn, announced that during the winter holidays, the curfew will operate as usual - from 00:00 to 05:00. There will be no mass events in Kyiv on Christmas and New Year - neither fairs nor celebrations.