Country's main Christmas tree this year will be installed on Sofiyska Square in Kyiv by December 6, mass event

This year, the country's main Christmas tree will traditionally be installed on Sofiyska Square in Kyiv, but earlier than usual – by December 6.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This year, according to tradition, the main Christmas tree of the country will be installed on Sofiyska Square. Such a decision was made today by the Defense Council of the capital... Since this year we celebrate Christmas according to the New Julian calendar, the Christmas tree will start to be installed earlier, by December 6. And, accordingly, it will be removed earlier too - by January 10," he said.

Klitschko emphasized that the city will not spend money on installing a Christmas tree, as it did last year, the Christmas tree will be installed and decorated at the expense of patrons and in compliance with the regime of limiting the use of electricity.

GLOBAL-DECOR LLC is responsible for the installation and maintenance of the main Christmas tree, and all resource and financial support related to this.

There will be no mass events, fairs and entertainment on Sofiyska Square.

Klitschko added that if the district state administrations of the city will plan any festive events in the districts, then only in compliance with safety rules, in places where there is shelter and also not at the expense of the Kyiv budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last year Kyiv lit the Christmas "Tree of Invincibility" on Sofiyska Square on December 19, on St. Nicholas Day. The main Christmas tree of the country was artificial, 12 meters high, it was decorated with energy-saving garlands that glowed from a generator.

This year, due to the transition of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine to the New Julian calendar, St. Nicholas Day is now celebrated 13 days earlier - December 6, according to the new style.