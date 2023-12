The Verkhovna Rada Committee for Regulations and Organization of Parliamentary Work recommends that Parliament prematurely terminate the powers of Members of Parliament Dmytro Shpenov (non-affiliated) and Maksym Yefimov (co-chairman of the Restoration of Ukraine group).

This is stated in the conclusions of the committee to Draft Resolutions Nos. 10317 and 10318, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Draft Resolution No. 10317 proposes to prematurely terminate Yefimov's parliamentary powers in connection with the submission of a corresponding application by him.

Draft Resolution No. 10318 proposes to prematurely terminate Shpenov's parliamentary powers in connection with the submission of a corresponding application by him.

After the decision of the committee, the question of terminating the parliamentary powers of Yefimov and Shpenov will be submitted to the session hall of the Rada for a vote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Committee for Regulations and Organization of Parliamentary Work of the Verkhovna Rada recommends that Parliament prematurely terminate the powers of Vitalii Danilov, a MP from the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association faction.

In August, the Rada prematurely terminated the powers of a MP from the Servant of the People faction Andrii Kholodov.