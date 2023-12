I bow my head to your feat. Zaluzhnyi congratulates brothers- and sisters-in-arms on AFU Day

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, congratulated brothers- and sisters-in-arms on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He thanked everyone who is doing their hard work today.

The Commander-in-Chief's video greeting was published on his Telegram channel.

"I bow my head before your feat! Before every soldier, sergeant and officer. Especially before those who today in the fire of battles and under fire, in cold frozen trenches and ruins, firmly hold the defense and destroy the treacherous enemy.

It is you, regardless of titles and positions, who stand for the future of our children. This is what we fight for, not having the right to lose.

Proud of everyone who is in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine today.

Ukraine does not give up - thanks to you. And thanks to you, I am convinced again and again - no matter how difficult it is for us, there will definitely be no shame!

Thank you for your service! Congratulations with the Armed Forces of Ukraine Day!" Zaluzhnyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, December 6, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The day in honor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was established in 1993 by a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada. It is celebrated annually on December 6. The date was not chosen by chance. It was on this day in 1991 that the Law of Ukraine "On the Armed Forces of Ukraine" was adopted.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the holiday.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a video congratulating on the Day of the Armed Forces and St. Nicholas.