President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the holiday.

The video greeting was published on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President.

"December 6. Seven in the morning. Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Day of the strong. Day of the brave. Day of the indomitable. Men and women. Warriors. Heroes.

All those who continue to defend the state. And all those who gave their lives not to give Ukraine away. And right now I am going to the Wall of their memory. Many know where it is, many have been there. Well, those who haven't been yet should go. To see the faces of our heroes. Look into their eyes. And just be silent. And think in this silence. Remember, Realize. Compare this morning with the morning 651 days ago. How loud it was. And many people were afraid. But fear lost. And now everyone has heard about us. How difficult it was then and how shameless it is now.

To remember what could have been lost and what was saved. Knowing, thanks to whom exactly. For what exactly. Knowing that we are all protecting. We protect our own. We protect ours.

And today, most of us are able to live and work in our cities. Walk on our streets. Not Kirova Street, by the way, but Hrushevskoho Street. Yes. There have been roadblocks and fortifications here for almost two years. Anti-tank hedgehogs. But our hedgehogs, not enemy’s jackals.

Those who naively believed that it could be otherwise. That three days will be enough, it will be their way. But we have those who proved and prove: it will be our way. Prove daily. Those who fight for our freedom. On the front line, in the trenches, tanks, planes. In all branches of our troops, in all our brigades. In our east, our south, our north. All over our Ukraine. Who fights at the front and defends our peaceful regions.

And now I'm walking around the capital of our beautiful state, not someone's province as part of someone's empire. I am walking from the Office of the President of Ukraine, not someone else's gauleiter. Ahead of us is the European Square, where our blue and yellow flags are, not tricolor. Ahead is the Volodymyrska Hill. In honor of our great prince, not their petty tsar.

And such moments suggest a lot of thoughts, you draw a lot of conclusions. You remember what is behind us, and you know what is ahead of us. Behind is the daily struggle for temporarily occupied territories. Ahead is their liberation. And how else? These are our lands, these are our people. Is there an alternative? No. Nine years and 651 days of war are behind us. Victory is ahead. And how else? Could there be an alternative? We all know: no.

And nearby we can see the beautiful Dynamo stadium. And one day fans will return here and to all stadiums in Ukraine. Thousands of them are now in the ranks of the AFU. They are fighting for ours. Like everyone who did not allow the occupier to parade here. And that is why our monuments are nearby. To our Chornovol. To our Lobanovskyi... Monuments to our outstanding figures.

And it's a little cold outside, but it's warm in the soul. And slippery, but I know: we will get there. In all senses. Because I know that we are actually going together. It was difficult, but we resisted. It is not easy now, but we are moving. No matter how difficult it is, we will get there. To our borders, to our people. To our peace. Peace of justice. Peace of the free. Against everything. Together with you. And thanks to you, our people, our Armed Forces of Ukraine.

I congratulate all of you on the professional holiday.

Today there is only one statement - "well done". Only one emotion - gratitude. And only one wish - to win. Commanders, please take care of soldiers. Take care of yourself, be yourself. I congratulate you on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine!

And let's remember: St. Nicholas the Wonderworker will come to those who have behaved well. The AFU will come to those who behaved worthlessly. Creators of justice.

Well... I'm almost there, the Wall of Memory will be in a few minutes. The wall of memory of our heroes. I am sure: for each of us it will be a reminder and will serve as a wall for our spirit. A wall, that fear, despondency, despair, discord, thoughts of giving up cannot overcome or penetrate. We are strong. We are the wall. We are standing.

To protect our land. To protect our people. To win. Glory to all our soldiers, glory to our Armed Forces!

Glory to Ukraine!" Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, December 6, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The day in honor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was established in 1993 by a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada. It is celebrated annually on December 6. The date was not chosen by chance. It was on this day in 1991 that the Law of Ukraine "On the Armed Forces of Ukraine" was adopted.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a video congratulating on the Day of the Armed Forces and St. Nicholas.