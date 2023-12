The Verkhovna Rada intends to oblige Ukrainians at the legislative level to carry a military ticket.

Member of Parliament, member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi announced this at a briefing.

"In order to avoid questions related primarily to whether one or another citizen of Ukraine is or is not a person liable to military service, whether he can or cannot receive a summons, we provide that those who are liable to military service during martial law must have with them both a document confirming their identity and a document certifying their presence on military records," the MP said.

According to him, these changes are necessary primarily to avoid conflict situations and abuses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Venislavskyi previously stated that a new major bill was being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada to remove conflict situations when handing over summons and abuse during mobilization. In his opinion, already in December 2023 there will be consideration of the bill in the first reading.

It was also reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to prepare comprehensive mobilization and demobilization solutions.