Russian occupation troops have been slowly moving through the ruins of the city of Mariinka, Donetsk Region, in recent weeks. Currently, russia probably controls most of the built-up area.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defence on Twitter.

As noted in the summary, Ukrainian forces still control plots of territory on the western outskirts of the city.

Mariinka has been on the front line since 2014. Before the war, its population was 9,000. According to British intelligence, it is now completely destroyed: drone footage shows that the vast majority of buildings have been turned into ruins.

“Russia’s renewed efforts against Marinka are part of Russia’s autumn offensive which is prioritising extending Russia’s control over the remaining parts of the Donetsk Oblast – highly likely still one of the Kremlin’s core war aims,” the British Ministry of Defence notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the day before, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with German media that the situation in Ukraine may worsen due to insufficient support from Western countries.

Meanwhile, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the day repelled almost 60 attacks by the russian occupation forces, which were engaged in offensive operations on six axes in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions.