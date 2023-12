Digital Transformation Ministry reports how much equipment hit by Army of Drones during week

The Army of Drones destroyed 132 units of russian equipment last week.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to him, the UAVs strike companies hit 30 armored fighting vehicles, 32 guns and 55 strongholds of the occupiers.

"Also, 32 russian fighters experienced the operation of Ukrainian drones," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into November 19, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the north (Kursk Oblast of the aggressor country of the russian federation) with Shahed type UAVs. Air Defense Forces worked in three regions. As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 15 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were destroyed.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 640 invaders, 4 tanks and 4 artillery systems. The General Staff named the losses of the russians for the day.