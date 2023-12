Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said Finland would make a major decision in the coming weeks to increase the production of artillery ammunition to help Ukraine with armament.

He stated this in an interview with the local publication Iltalehti.

"We have concluded negotiations on how Finland will further increase the production of live ammunition for arming Ukraine. This decision will be made in the near future," said Antti Hakkanen, adding that the issue can be resolved before Christmas.

The Minister of Defense of Finland noted that his country should "support Ukraine even more than it does now." He also said that Finland appealed to both NATO and the EU, especially to major European member states, with an appeal to increase military assistance to Ukraine.

"Arming Ukraine is a fatal issue for us. The main priority of our influence on the EU and NATO is to push larger countries, especially in Europe, to increase the production of ammunition," said Hakkanen.

Hakkanen hopes that Finland's example will force other countries to fulfill their promises to increase the production of artillery ammunition and support Ukraine.

"Accelerating the production of ammunition has two goals: to support Ukraine in its defensive struggle and to strengthen the defense capabilities of European countries. Over the past 30 years, the capabilities have been too low," the Finnish Minister of Defense stated.

As previously reported, in November of this year, Finland handed over to Ukraine the twentieth package of military assistance.