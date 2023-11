Finland transfers twentieth military aid package to Ukraine, but does not disclose its contents

The Finnish government has sent another package of military assistance to Ukraine worth about EUR 100 million. However, for military purposes, its contents were not disclosed to the press.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Finland.

The Finnish Ministry of Defense refrains from disclosing details about the contents of the package, its method and time of delivery in order to ensure the efficiency and safety of its purpose.

The official report of the department only indicates that this assistance was oriented to the needs of Ukraine, taking into account the resources of the Finnish Defense Forces.

"What is at stake in Ukraine's defence struggle is the security environment outlook on Europe and Finland in the current decade. Together with our allies, we remain unwavering in our commitment to support Ukrainians,” says Minister of Defense Antti Hakkanen.

In total, Finland has already transferred 20 packages of military equipment to Ukraine for a total of EUR 1.5 billion.

