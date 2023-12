Ukrzaliznytsia transports record-breaking number of cargoes in November since beginning of war

In November 2023, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, according to operational data, transported 14 million tons of cargo, which is 33.8% more than in the same period of 2022 and 4% more than in October 2023.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that this is a record-breaking number since the beginning of a full-scale invasion.

At the same time, the growth of indicators was recorded for all types of connections.

Thus, in domestic traffic, Ukrzaliznytsia transported 7.3 million tons in November 2023, which is 19% more than in November last year, export transportation increased by 56.2% to 6 million tons, import transportation by 35.4% to 679,000 tons, transit - 2.2 times - to 65,500 tons.

"The leaders in the total volume of transportation in November 2023 traditionally became grain cargoes, which were transported 3 million tons (+13% until November 2022), construction materials - 3 million tons (+61.8%), iron ore and manganese - 3 million tons (+2.5 times), hard coal - 2 million tons (by 7.7% less). Directly in the export connection, the transportation of strategically important cargo - grain - became the leader," the message says.

Thus, in November, 2.4 million tons of grain were transported for export, which is 13% more than in November 2022 and 40.4% more than in October 2023.

Transportation of grain to sea ports in November amounted to 1.7 million tons, which is 1.7 times more than in October of the current year.

At the same time, transportation through land border crossings decreased by 4.2% to 0.72 million tons.

