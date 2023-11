Cabinet approves Ukrzaliznytsia financial plan for 2024 with UAH 12.6 billion loss - MP Honcharenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the financial plan of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company for 2024 with a loss of UAH 12.6 billion.

Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers approved the consolidated financial plan of Ukrzaliznytsia for 2024. The main figures of the plan are as follows: net income - UAH 98.6 billion; total income - UAH 103.2 billion; loss - UAH 12.6 billion," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, for 9 months passenger transportation to Poland brought Ukrzaliznytsia UAH 800 million in profit.