Cabinet to nationalize 50% of ISD and gas stations of russian Tatneft

On Tuesday, December 5, the Cabinet of Ministers will consider the decision to forcibly seize the ownership of russia and its residents in Ukraine, in particular 50,0002% the Industrial Union of Donbas Corporation (ISD) and 49.7% of shares of the Dnipro Metallurgical Plant, which indirectly belong to the state development corporation ВЕБ.РФ (VEB.RF).

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The government will also consider the decision to forcibly withdraw 48.88% of the shares of the Alchevsk Coke and Chemical Plant and 48.07% of the shares of the Alchevsk Metallurgical Complex, which are indirectly owned by the state-owned ВЕБ.РФ development corporation, while these enterprises are located in the russian-occupied Alchevsk, Luhansk Region.

In addition, the government will consider the decision to forcibly seize the petrol stations of Tatneft (russia), in particular, 100% Tatneft-AZS-Ukraine, 88.98% of Poltava-Capital LLC and 92.98% of Kharkiv-Capital LLC, a number of companies owned by russian Gazprom (russia), as well as other assets, some of which are located in the russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

At the same time, according to Zhelezniak, PJSC Kriukiv Railway Car Manufacturing Plant and Brocard-Ukraine LLC were withdrawn from this list.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred to the management of the largest oil producing company Ukrnafta the arrested petrol stations of Tatneft.

In February 2022, Metinvest Group established Kametstal on the basis of the Dnipro Metallurgical Plant and the Dnipro Coke and Chemical Plant (both Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Region).

In early August 2021, the Dniprovskyi Coke and Chemical Plant controlled by Metinvest group agreed to buy the Dnipro Metallurgical Plant for UAH 9.17 billion as part of the bankruptcy case.

Co-owners of ISD are businessmen Sergey Taruta and Oleg Mkrtchan, as well as the state corporation ВЕБ.РФ.

In April 2021, the Economic Court of the Donetsk Region began bankruptcy proceedings for ISD.