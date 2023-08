Cabinet transfers gas stations of the Russian Tatneft to management of Ukrnafta

The Cabinet of Ministers transferred to the management of the largest oil producing company Ukrnafta the arrested gas stations of the Tatneft company (Russia).

Oleksii Honcharenko, Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers transferred to Ukrnafta three arrested Russian companies that belonged to Tatneft. It is about the companies Poltava-Capital LLC, Kharkiv-Capital LLC and Tatneft-AZS-Ukraine. They own gas stations and other real estate and movable property. These companies were arrested, they have Russian owners," he wrote.

The MP noted that the explanatory note to the resolution stated that at first they wanted to transfer these assets to Naftogaz, but then they decided to give them to Ukrnafta.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta will manage more than 100 gas stations of the Russian Tatneft.

Also, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) proposes to transfer management of the Glusco gas station network to the largest oil producing company Ukrnafta.