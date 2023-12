There is hit at infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv Region

On the evening of Tuesday, December 4, the army of the aggressor country of the russian federation launched several groups of drones at the Kharkiv Region, hitting civilian infrastructure objects.

This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"The occupiers are striking with Shahed drones. The Izium and Chuhuyiv districts are under attack. Civil infrastructure objects are being hit," Syniehubov wrote.

He noted that several fires broke out as a result of the hits, but there were no casualties. Emergency services are on site.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with German media that the situation in Ukraine may worsen due to insufficient support from Western countries.

Meanwhile, during the day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled almost 60 attacks by the russian occupation forces, which were conducting offensive operations in six axes in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia Regions.