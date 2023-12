In December, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive many times more drones, as the Ministry of Defense received an additional resource for the procurement of drones.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk reported this in an interview with ArmiaInform.

"Objectively over the past months, our military has received more drones of different types and modifications. But it must be understood that given the intensity of hostilities in certain areas of the front, UAVs, especially at a tactical level, are essentially expendable," said Havryliuk.

According to him, the stocks of drones need to be replenished virtually continuously, just like shells.

"In November, we managed to send more UAVs to the troops than in the previous month. We recently received an additional procurement resource. Therefore, in December, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive many times more drones. I hope the picture on the battlefield will change," said the Deputy Minister.

He also stressed that it is necessary to scale not only the production of UAVs, but also the production of EW.

"We are increasingly stimulating the activation of domestic production of this equipment. Currently, maximum efforts and possible financial resources are being made for this," Havryliuk added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the media found out that the russian occupiers began work on copying the Ukrainian Sea Baby unmanned drones. To do this, they use the wreckage of drones used by the AFU.