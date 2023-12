Between February 24, 2022 and November 2023, the official forces of the Ministry of Defense of russia probably suffered losses from 180,000 to 240,000 people wounded and about 50,000 killed.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

The mercenaries of Wagner's group probably suffered losses of 40,000 wounded and 20,000 killed.

"Thus, in general, the russian side probably suffered losses from 220,000 to 280,000 wounded and about 70,000 killed. And the total losses of russian fighters are from 290,000 to 350,000 people. The median of this range is 320,000 total losses of the russian side," the message says.

As British analysts have pointed out, even among russian officials there is a low level of understanding of the overall casualty figures due to a long-standing culture of dishonest reporting in the armed forces.

