The airborne forces, the VDV, of the aggressor state of russia have likely begun to deploy the newly formed 104th Guards Airborne Division (104 GAD) in the occupied part of the Kherson Region.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defence of Britain.

Plans to re-establish this unit, which was downsized to a smaller, brigade-sized formation in 1998, were announced by russian defense minister sergei shoigu in August 2023. Subordinate units of the 104th Division probably include the 337th Regiment and the 52nd Artillery Brigade.

Intelligence suggests that the level of training of soldiers of the restored 104th Division is insufficient and below the standards for paratroopers, who are considered "elite." It is likely to be closely monitored by Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, commander of the airborne troops of the russian federation.

