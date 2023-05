DTEK energy holding launched the first stage of the Tyligulska wind power plant (Mykolaiv Region) with a capacity of 114 MW from the total declared capacity of 500 MW.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The first stage of the Tyligulska wind power plant, which is located only 100 km from the territory occupied by Russia in the Mykolaiv Region, is already generating green electricity. The 19 turbines of the wind power plant have an installed capacity of 114 MW and produce up to 390,000 kWh - this is enough to provide electricity to 200,000 households per year. This is one of the first projects where EnVentus turbines with a capacity of 6 MW from the Danish manufacturer Vestas have been installed," the message reads.

According to the report, DTEK has already laid the foundations for the installation of 64 more turbines of the second stage of construction of the Tyligulska wind power plant.

It is noted that the construction of a capacity of 500 MW will make it the largest wind power plant in Eastern Europe.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, DTEK plans to launch the first stage of the Tyligulska wind power plant in the spring.

In 2021, DTEK agreed with the Danish Vestas on the construction of the first stage of the Tyligulska wind power plant.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.