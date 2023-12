On November 29, 2023, the Cassation Administrative Court of the Supreme Court upheld the decisions of the courts of the first and appellate instances on the legality of the decision of the National Bank to classify Diamantbank PJSC as insolvent.

This is stated in the NBU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The plaintiff in this case was the owner of the significant participation of Diamantbank PJSC - PFC Energoinvest LLC.

On April 24, 2017, the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine issued decision No. 264-rsh/BT "On classifying Diamantbank PJSC as insolvent."

The main reason for this decision was the fact that the bank's capital standards were reduced to less than one third of the minimum level established by the regulatory acts of the National Bank, as well as the fact that the bank did not comply with the restructuring plan, which provided for the implementation of measures for its recapitalization.

In September 2017, PFC Energoinvest filed a lawsuit against the National Bank, in which it asked to declare illegal and cancel the decision to classify Diamantbank PJSC as insolvent.

On May 29, 2019, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv concluded that the National Bank legally decided to withdraw Diamantbank PJSC from the market.

This decision was confirmed by the court of appeal, as well as the Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 22, 2017, the National Bank of Ukraine decided to revoke the banking license and liquidate Diamantbank.