The Member of Parliament, Oleksandr Dubinskyi, is in an ordinary cell of the pre-trial detention center.

Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

According to the Minister, Dubinskyi does not rent a paid cell in the pre-trial detention center and is on general terms.

"No (he does not rent a paid cell)," Maliuska said in a Facebook comment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police checked reports of physical injuries to Dubinskyi in the pre-trial detention center after the Kyiv police received a report from a lawyer that for two days his client, Member of Parliament, previously detained by the SSU on suspicion of treason, was inflicted with bodily harm during his stay in the remand cell.

The investigative team of the Kyiv police arrived at the penitentiary to find out the circumstances of the incident and did not find confirmation of the information.

MP Dubinskyi, who is suspected of treason, said that he was beaten in the pre-trial detention center.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv took into custody the Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinskyi, who is suspected of treason.