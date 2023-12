The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine thanked Poland for supporting the army in the war against the aggressor state of russia, and above all for the supply of Krab self-propelled howitzers, which they called a "nightmare" for the russian invaders and a "weapon of victory."

This was reported by the Polish publication PAP on Sunday, December 3.

"Ukrainian Advent Calendar: Day 2. Today we would like to thank our Polish partners from @MON_GOV_PL for their continued support and, in particular, for providing us with the AHS Krab self-propelled howitzer. The Krab was one of the first 155mm artillery pieces on armament of the Ukrainian army. This howitzer also became a terror for the occupiers in the skillful hands of artillerymen," the message reads.

The Ministry of Defense published a post about the Polish howitzer under the slogan "Advent calendar of the Ministry of Defense" and announced that in the coming days there will be more information about the "AHS Krab victory weapon. The publication writes that Poland transferred 18 self-propelled howitzers on a tracked chassis from the resources of the Polish Army. At the same time, last year the Ukrainian side signed a contract with Huta Stalowa Wola S.A. for the construction of 56 Krab howitzers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland published a report on arms exports for 2022, according to which Ukraine became the largest buyer of Polish arms.

On October 2, Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, said that Poland refused to participate in the Defense Industries Forum, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held on September 30, 2023 in Kyiv.

On October 2, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa reported that Poland transferred the first batch of refurbished Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.