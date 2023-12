The Defense Forces of Ukraine stormed the positions of russian terrorist troops, who shot unarmed Ukrainian soldiers. None of the occupiers were left alive.

This was announced by the head of the Avdiyivka City Military Administration, Vitalii Barabash, on the air of the national telethon on Sunday, December 3.

Barabash said that the Ukrainian military was forced to surrender because they ran out of ammunition. Despite this, the russian occupiers shot unarmed prisoners of war.

"A little later, as far as I know, our guys "stormed" these positions and, of course, eliminated everyone who was there," said the head of the Avdiyivka City Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the afternoon of December 2, a video of how the russians shot two Ukrainian soldiers near Stepove, who surrendered as prisoners, appeared on the Internet. According to the channel, the enemy entered the positions of the 45th separate rifle battalion.

On December 2, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, reacted to the video of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

On December 2, the Department of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the footage published in the media showed the execution of two prisoners of war from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.