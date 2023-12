WARNING! 18+. The material contains photos or videos of scenes of violence or brutality

The Department of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the footage published in the media shows the execution of two prisoners of war from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to confirmed information, the russian occupiers once again treacherously shot unarmed soldiers.

The department reported this in its Telegram.

"The russian federation has once again violated the laws and customs of war, the norms of international law. The footage published in the media shows the execution of two prisoners of war from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to confirmed information, the russian occupiers once again treacherously shot unarmed soldiers," the message reads.

It is noted that the spokesman of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria axis, Oleksandr Shtupun, reminded that such crimes do not have a statute of limitations, all evidence will be handed over to the relevant international institutions dealing with war crimes.

"We call on the international community to condemn russia's actions and bring the military leadership of the aggressor country to justice," the department added.

In the afternoon of December 2, a video appeared on the network, in particular, the DeepState Telegram channel published it and reported that it shows how the russians shot two Ukrainian soldiers near Stepove, who surrendered as POWs.

According to the channel, the enemy entered the positions of the 45th separate rifle battalion.

"The enemy entered the position of the 45th separate rifle battalion. During the clearing ... they came across a dugout in which our guys were sitting. They were forced to surrender due to a lack of ammunition. As soon as the second fighter came out, ... they just shot both of them," DeepState reports.

Also yesterday, December 2, the Human Rights Representative of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, reacted to the video of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

"The execution of those who surrender is a war crime! Today, a video of the execution of Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered by russian servicemen appeared on the Internet! This is another violation of the Geneva Conventions and a display of disrespect for international humanitarian law! The russian side shows its the face of a terrorist!" the message reads.

Lubinets emphasized that the world should not condone such crimes and said that, as the Ombudsman of Ukraine, he would address the matter to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations.

"The russian federation must bear the punishment for every such case of execution of Ukrainian soldiers who surrender! I would like to note that they are not alone - this is also the murder of soldier Oleksandr Matsievskyi and other soldiers who surrendered. This is also a public execution of prisoners of war in Olenivka!" he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor state, the russian federation, is not the first to violate the norms and customs of war and commit the execution of a prisoner of war. On April 11, a video of the brutal murder of a Ukrainian POW was shared on social networks. The footage shows how a russian soldier cuts off the head of a Ukrainian defender, who was still alive at the time, with a knife.

In March, the Main Investigative Department of the SSU began an investigation into the shooting of an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war by the russian military for saying "Glory to Ukraine."