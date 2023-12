Overnight into December 3, the russian occupiers launched 12 Shaheds and a Kh-59 guided air missile over Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 10 enemy UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Overnight into December 3, 2023, the enemy attacked with 12 attack UAVs of the Shahed type from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk district of the russian federation and an Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace of the Belgorod People's Republic," the message reads.

It is indicated that the attack UAVs attacked in several waves, entered the Mykolaiv Region through the occupied Kherson Region.

It was in the Mykolayiv Region, in the area of responsibility of the Southern Air Command, that most of the Shaheds were destroyed by air defense. The rest were heading in a northwesterly direction and were shot down in the Starokostiantyniv area of the Khmelnytskyi Region.

"As a result of combat work, the air defense of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 10 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. The Kh-59 guided air missile did not reach its target," the Air Force reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of December 3, air defense forces destroyed 8 enemy Shahed-131/136 UAVs over the Mykolaiv Region.