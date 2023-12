On the night of December 3, air defense forces destroyed 8 enemy Shahed-131/136 UAVs over the Mykolaiv Region.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim.

"At night, from December 2 to 3, the forces and means of anti-aircraft defense destroyed 8 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles Shahed-131/136 in the Mykolaiv Region," the message says.

In addition, on the evening of December 2, at 7:40 p.m., the russian occupiers hit the settlement of Berezanska community with rocket launchers. Residential buildings, a garage and a car were damaged. A fire broke out in one of the buildings, which was promptly extinguished. There are no casualties.

Also, at 11:08 p.m., the enemy launched an artillery attack on the Kutsurubska community from the territory of the Kinburn Spit. They hit open areas. There are no casualties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff, at night the russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using the Kh-59 guided missile and 12 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136/131 type. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 10 attack UAVs.