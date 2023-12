During November 2023, the aggressor state of the russian federation lost 28,550 occupiers, as well as 3,090 units of weapons and military equipment.

The results of November were summed up by First Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Pavliuk.

So, in November 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 28,550 enemy personnel. Also, the defenders destroyed a significant amount of weapons/military equipment of the russian troops, in particular:

341 tanks;

538 armored fighting vehicles;

681 artillery systems;

66 MLRSes;

39 air defense installations;

2 ships;

775 units of motor vehicles;

118 units of special equipment.

In addition, the Ukrainian defenders shot down 2 aircraft in November, as well as 508 UAVs and 20 enemy missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the last day of November, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,280 russian occupiers, 13 tanks and 22 artillery systems. The total losses of enemy personnel from 02/24/22 to 12/01/23 approximately amounted to about 330,040.

In particular, 344 occupiers over the past day were destroyed on the Lyman-Kupiansk axes. The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the enemy was rebuffed on the Kupiansk axis and now the number of attacks has slightly decreased.