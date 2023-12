AFU eliminate 1,280 more invaders, 13 tanks, and 22 artillery systems – General Staff

On November 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated 1,280 more russian invaders, 13 tanks, and 22 artillery systems.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU on Facebook.

The total combat losses of the enemy between February 24, 2022, and December 1, 2023, approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 330,040 (+1,280);

tanks ‒ 5,564 (+13) units;

armored combat vehicles ‒ 10,372 (+32) units;

artillery systems – 7,931 (+22) units;

MLRS – 912 (+2) units;

air defense equipment ‒ 602 (+2) units;

planes – 323 (+0) units;

helicopters – 324 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 5,976 (+22);

cruise missiles ‒ 1,567 (+0);

ships/boats ‒ 22 (+0) units;

submarines - 1 (+0) unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 10,399 (+38) units;

special equipment ‒ 1,137 (+13).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian federation launched 25 attack drones and missiles over Ukraine tonight.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of combat operations, 18 attack UAVs and one Kh-59 guided air missile were destroyed.