Health care institutions can exchange documents with military units and territorial recruitment and social support centers (military commissariats) through the electronic document management system. From now on, military personnel do not need to carry documents personally to a military unit after a military medical commission decision on leave or unfitness.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook on Friday, December 1.

The Ministry of Defense noted that to simplify the life of the military, they no longer need to transport documents of military medical commissions personally. Health care institutions can exchange with military units and military commissariats through the electronic document management system. To transfer electronic documents, one needs to provide consent to the processing of their personal data in the institution from where they will be sent.

Documents that can be sent electronically:

certificates on the circumstances of injury (wounds, concussion, mutilation);

military medical commission resolution on the need for leave for treatment;

military medical commission resolution on the unfitness for military service;

other documents necessary for the formation of a military medical commission resolution.

Currently, the electronic document management system has been deployed in most military units, military commissariats, as well as in military hospitals and civilian health care institutions, where the wounded military pass the military medical commissions.

"Documents on the decision of a military medical commission on leave or unfitness for the state of health in electronic form will be sent to a military unit by a health care institution, and after that the soldier can immediately go to a military commissariat at the place of residence or leave. The military unit, in turn, after processing the decision of the military medical commission, sends the relevant documents for the serviceman directly to the military commissariat," the statement said.

In the same way, a health care institution can receive additional documents necessary to form a conclusion of a military medical commission from a military unit - for example, a certificate of the circumstances of the injury. It is only necessary to send an electronic request.

If the institution does not have an electronic document management system, the Ministry of Defense advises contacting the hotline: 0 800 500 442.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to prepare comprehensive solutions on mobilization, demobilization, military registration and enlistment offices, military medical commissions, rotation and conscripts.

On November 2, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that an electronic queue for passing a military medical commission was working in all military clinics.

Recall that in May, the Verkhovna Rada allowed the creation of military medical commissions not only at territorial recruitment and social support centers, but also at state and municipal health care institutions.