As of November 30, agricultural enterprises harvested 56.254 million tons of grain and leguminous crops from an area of 10,354,000 hectares with a yield of 54.3 tons per hectare, as well as 20.719 million tons of oil crops from an area of 8,213,000 hectares.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So far, 5.91 million tons of barley have been threshed on an area of 1,505,000 hectares with a yield of 39.3 centners per hectare.

Also, 22.478 million tons of wheat have been collected from an area of 4,695,000 hectares with a yield of 47.9 tons per hectare, and 399,500 tons of peas from an area of 154,400 hectares with a yield of 25.9 tons per hectare.

In addition, 180,000 tons of millet have been threshed on an area of 79,500 hectares with a yield of 22.6 tons per hectare, 207,400 tons of buckwheat on an area of 139,700 hectares with a yield of 14.8 tons per hectare, and 26.079 million tons of corn on an area of 3,441,000 hectares with a yield of 75.8 tons per hectare.

A total of 1,002,000 tons of other grain and leguminous crops have been threshed on an area of 340,100 hectares.

Agrarians of the Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv Regions have completed harvesting.

The leaders in grain grinding are farmers of the Vinnytsia Region, they have collected more than 5 million tons of grain.

In the Poltava and Cherkasy Regions, agricultural producers have ground 4 million tons of grain.

Also, 4 million tons of rapeseed have been threshed (yield - 28.7 tons per hectare) on an area of 1,396,000 hectares.

A total of 11.936 million tons of sunflower seeds have been threshed (yield — 23.8 tons per hectare), the harvesting has been carried out on an area of 5,012,000 hectares, 4.778 million tons of soybeans have been threshed (yield — 26.5 tons per hectare), the harvest area is 1,804,000 hectares.

Sugar beets have been dug up on an area of 242,100 hectares, and 11,332,600 tons of sweet roots have been dug up with a yield of 468.1 tons per hectare.

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food upgraded the forecast for cereals and oilseeds in 2023 to 79 million tons, which is 10% more than in 2022.