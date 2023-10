The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has improved the forecast for cereals and oilseeds in 2023 to 79 million tons, which is 10% more than in 2022.

Member of Parliament, chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Agrarian Policy has once again raised the forecast of the harvest this year due to the better yield of the main crops. As of the end of September, the Ministry estimated the future harvest of cereals and oilseeds at 79 million tons (76.7 million tons in September), this is by 7 million tons more (+10% of the last year). Let me remind you that initial crop estimates were much worse (at the level of 63-64 million tons), since the sowing area this year has decreased," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the end of September, farmers had collected 41.7 million tons of cereals and oilseeds.

In August, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food improved the forecast for cereals and oilseeds in 2023 to 76.7 million tons, which is 5% more than in 2022.