Almost 500 occupiers eliminated and 25 pieces of equipment destroyed in operating zone of Tavria Operational

In the operating zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, the enemy continues active ground infantry attacks, in some places uses armored vehicles. During the day, the total losses of occupiers in manpower amounted to almost 500 people. Also, our soldiers completely destroyed 7 tanks and 13 other armored vehicles. A total of 45 combat clashes and 648 artillery attacks were recorded.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, announced this on his Telegram channel.

Last day, according to Tarnavskyi, russian terrorists launched 8 missile attacks. 10 civilians were wounded, including 5 children. 7 airstrikes were also recorded in the Donetsk Region. Almost all are the dropping of KABs from Su-35 aircraft.

The enemy unsuccessfully conducted assault actions in the areas of Stepove, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Sievierne, Pervomaiske, east of Novobakhmutivka and south of Tonenke, today 22 attacks by invaders have been repelled.

Last day, 4 more occupiers surrendered. Over the past 20 days, more than 60 russian occupiers on the Tavria axis have made the same choice, and will remain alive, Tarnavskyi said.

25 units of enemy military equipment and 2 ammunition depots were destroyed.

At the same time, the offensive operation continues on the Melitopol axis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine on the morning of Thursday, November 30, amount to 1,180 invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 328,760 of the military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 13 tanks and 28 AFVs.

Earlier it was reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontline command post of the Kupiansk defenders in the Kharkiv Region, clarified with the military the defense plan of the Kupiansk-Lyman line.