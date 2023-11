Zelenskyy does not want to sign law to lower draft age for lack of war plan - Bloomberg

Despite pressure from the military, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy still does not sign a bill to reduce the maximum age of conscription from 27 to 25 years. The head of state allegedly wants to see a clearer plan for waging war.

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing its own sources.

According to the interlocutors of the agency, the plan to reduce the draft age has been on Zelenskyy’s

The agency writes that last week Zelenskyy asked the country's leadership and government to develop a more comprehensive plan that would better meet the needs of the war-depleted country.

The interlocutors added that Zelenskyy does not want to sign the law until he sees from the military a clear plan how recruits will be distributed and how to develop a rotation for those participating in battles from February 2022.

It is noted that the bill on lowering the draft age will open access to additional 140,000 potential draftees.

According to the information on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, bill No. 9281 was sent for signature to Zelenskyy on June 5, 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed to lower the draft age from 27 to 25 years.

On May 30, the Verkhovna Rada supported the relevant bill with 304 votes in favor.

Recall that the representative of the president in parliament, Fedir Venislavskyi, said that men under the age of 25 who did not undergo conscription military service are not subject to mobilization.