Men under 25 years old who did not undergo military service are not subject to mobilization - Venislavskyi

The representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Fedir Venislavskyi, said that men under 25 years old who did not undergo military service are not subject to mobilization.

The MP told about this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"If a person did not undergo military service, did not receive a military accounting specialty during military service and turned 27 years old, now 25 years old (we have reduced this age), then during this time (up to 25 years) he was not subject to conscription for military service," Venislavskyi noted.

According to him, persons liable for military service who underwent military service or military department (in an educational institution - Ed.) can be mobilized until the age of up to 25 years.

He explained that after the age of 25 years a person liable for military service who did not undergo military service or military department (in an educational institution) can be mobilized.

