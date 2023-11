The salary of the chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company Oleksii Chernyshov for May was UAH 50,000.

This is evidenced by the data of Naftogaz, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, information about the salary of the board of Naftogaz, the chairman of the supervisory board and other members of the supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine for May is not indicated.

At the same time, it is noted that one of the members of the supervisory board of Naftogaz received a reward of UAH 362,494 in April.

Information about the salary of the management of Naftogaz for June-October has not been published.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz ended 2022 with a loss of UAH 79 billion.

On January 24, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed the supervisory board of Naftogaz.