The Cabinet of Ministers has elected six members of the supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The new independent members of the Supervisory Board are former Senior Vice President of Equinor (Statoil) (Norwegian company) Tor Martin Anfinnsen; former President and CEO of Vermilion Energy and present President and CEO of Tenaz Energy Anthony Marino; Richard Hookway, who brings 33 years of experience at BP; and INSEAD business school professor Ludo Van der Heyden.

The Supervisory Board also includes two state representatives: Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Rostyslav Shurma, and Advisor to the Prime Minister of Ukraine on energy issues Nataliya Boyko.

Naftogaz recalls that since September 27, 2021, the company's supervisory board has been absent due to the termination of the powers of all its members.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the Cabinet of Ministers announced the competitive selection of members of the supervisory board of Naftogaz.

In the 1st half of the year, the Naftogaz of Ukraine group increased the loss 34.6 times to UAH 57.2 billion.

Naftogaz of Ukraine is a leading enterprise of the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of fields, drilling, storage of oil and natural gas, transportation of oil, as well as supply of natural gas to consumers.