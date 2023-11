During the past 24 hours, a total of 101 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 11 missile and 28 airstrikes and fired 43 rockets using MLRSes at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the morning briefing.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the russian terrorist attacks, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the message reads.

It is reported that last day the russian army attacked the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine with a Kh-31 guided missile and two S-300 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, tonight, the russian military launched eight S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 20 Shahed-136/131 type UAVs into the territory of Ukraine.

"Our defenders destroyed 14 attack UAVs. Private residential buildings, a three-story residential building in the city of Myrnohrad, Donetsk Region, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the General Staff reported.

The enemy fired artillery at Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kupiyansk, and Kurylivka in the Kharkiv Region were hit by airstrikes; Novomykhailivka, Avdiyivka, and Novoukrayinka in the Donetsk Region, and over 110 settlements in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolayiv Regions.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the enemy carried out assaults near Synkivka and Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk Region; the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks.

On the Lyman Axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 enemy attacks in the areas of Serebryansk Forestry of Luhansk Oblast and further east of Terniv, Yampolivka, and Torskyi of Donetsk Oblast.

In the Bakhmut Axis, russian troops conducted unsuccessful assaults near Ivanivskyi and Andriyivka in the Donetsk Region; Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks. Defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.

On the Avdiyivka Axis, the occupiers do not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The enemy's offensive actions near Stepove, Novokalynove, east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiyivka, south of Tonenke, Sieverne, and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk Region were unsuccessful. Here, the Defense Forces repulsed 22 attacks.

On the Mariyinka Axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk Region. The Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks south of Prechystivka, Donetsk Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia Axis, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried five times to restore their lost positions in the Robotyne District of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Ukrainian fighters repelled nine enemy attacks northwest of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Region.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol Axis, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

On the Kherson Axis, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue counter-battery fighting, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made two strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and two more - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Units of the missile forces hit three control points, two ammunition warehouses, and two areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 28, the aggressor country russia approved the budget, which plans to spend a record on the army since the time of the USSR.