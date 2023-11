The troops of the aggressor country of the russian federation attacked the territory of Ukraine with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and Shahed kamikaze drones overnight into November 30.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Overnight into November 30, 2023, the enemy attacked with 20 attack UAVs of the Shahed type from occupied Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, russia. In addition, the occupiers attacked the Donetsk Region with eight S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles," the statement says.

It is reported that fighters, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of combat work, 14 attack UAVs were downed. Anti-aircraft defense worked in the southern, eastern, and central regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 28, the aggressor country russia approved the budget, which plans to spend a record on the army since the time of the USSR.