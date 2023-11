Russian Major General, deputy commander of the 14th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of the aggressor country of the russian federation Vladimir Zavadsky was blown up on a mine in Ukraine on November 28. His death was confirmed by an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatolii Shtefan and Donbas News, citing russian resources.

Preliminarily, Shtefan wrote that information about the elimination of the russian general needs clarification, but has already confirmed the "demilitarization" of the army head of the aggressor state.

According to the Donbas News, Zavadsky's death was initially announced by the pro-russian online military publication Hussar News, citing "several narrow channels on Telegram and WhatsApp." After that, the liquidation of the occupation general was confirmed by the russian Interregional Public Organization of Graduates of the moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School of the Supreme Soviet of the Russian SFSR "Kremlin" on its VKontakte page. General Zavadsky was a graduate of this military school.

In addition, Zavadsky was the commander of the Taman Division. During the full-scale aggression in Ukraine, he planned and conducted occupation operations in the Kharkiv Region and, according to unconfirmed information, was injured near Izium. Zavadsky served as deputy commander of the 14th Army Corps.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early November, the former head of the 6th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Western Military District, Lieutenant General Vladimir Sviridov, suddenly died.

In July 2023, Lieutenant General of the Russian Army Oleg Tsokov died in the occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region.

In February, Major General of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Vladimir Makarov was found dead in russia.