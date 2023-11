The Czech Chamber of Deputies has approved a proposal by the Czech government to continue training the Ukrainian military in the country next year.

It is reported by European Pravda with reference to the Novinky publication.

"If the Czech Republic has no other way to help, then this form of assistance is offered. This form of assistance is also beneficial for our soldiers," Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova told deputies before voting for this proposal.

She added that although there are no longer many weapons in army depots that could be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, support for Ukraine, which is defending itself against russia's armed aggression, will continue.

Currently, according to the minister, about 3,500 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in the Czech Republic, about 500 more Ukrainians have been trained by Czech instructors in Poland.

According to the proposal, instructors from other NATO countries will also be able to train Ukrainians in the Czech Republic.

At the same time, the number of military personnel of foreign armies in the Czech Republic should not exceed 800 people, just like this year.

129 deputies out of 150 present voted for the continuation of the training of the Ukrainian military in the Czech Republic.

Approval required at least 101 votes.

The proposal was also supported by deputies from the opposition movement ANO.

At the same time, the head of the faction of the opposition party Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD), Radim Fiala, proposed to reject the proposal to continue training the Ukrainian military.

According to him, the SPD sees this as "support for the continuation of the conflict."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, Ukraine agreed with the Czech Republic to develop joint projects in the defense industry, including small arms, ammunition, and modernization of armored vehicles.

On November 21, Czech President Petr Pavel said that the supply of weapons to Kyiv did not meet expectations and deepened the disappointment of the Ukrainian military in the West.

In August, Czech President Petr Pavel allowed 14 Czech citizens to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine to fight against the aggressor country of the russian federation.

Recall that in July, Czech President Petr Pavel said that the results of Ukraine on the battlefield would be the basis for future peace talks, the window of opportunity for military progress would close by about the end of this year.