Czech President Pavel allows 14 citizens of his country to fight in Ukraine on the side of AFU

The President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel allowed 14 Czech citizens to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to fight against the aggressor country of the Russian Federation. This was reported to the Irozhlas portal by the spokeswoman of the Czech president, Marketa Rehakova, writes the European Pravda publication.

As noted, Czechs are prohibited by law from serving in foreign armed forces without the permission of the President, for which they face criminal liability.

Currently, 146 citizens of the Czech Republic have permission from the President to serve in the Ukrainian army, 132 of them received it from the predecessor of Pavel Miloš Zeman.

In addition, Pavel rejected the request of eight people to join the ranks of the AFU. The spokeswoman refused to comment on the reasons for such a decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, previously stated that Ukraine's results on the battlefield will become the basis for future peace negotiations, and the window of opportunity for military progress will close by the end of this year.

Also, on July 11, the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel responded to the threats of the aggressor state of Russia regarding nuclear weapons.