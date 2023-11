Occupiers cannot actively use aviation due to bad weather, so they intensify artillery fire - Luhansk Adminis

Due to bad weather, russians cannot actively use bombers and helicopters. Focusing on artillery, they began more aimed shelling of villages.

The Luhansk Regional Military Administration announced this on Facebook.

So, in Nevske, during the past day there were 35 explosions after enemy shelling.

"There are still people in this village who are not yet agreeing to evacuate. According to preliminary information, no one was injured," said the head of the Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor.

The enemy also opened fire on the territory of the Serebrianske forestry.

"The invaders tried to move forward both on the Lyman and Kupiansk axes - to no avail. Last day, they attacked, for the most part, in the Donetsk Region and the Kharkiv Region," the Regional Military Administration added.

Recall that a sharp deterioration in weather conditions in the past few days has led to the fact that the russian occupation troops began to use less heavy equipment on the battlefield.

In addition, frost, strong wind and poor visibility, which are observed in Ukraine today, affect the work of aviation, as well as the ability of the occupiers to beat with drones - they can simply be blown away.