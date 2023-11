Ihnat tells whether russia will be able to launch Shaheds over Ukraine during bad weather

The frost, strong wind and poor visibility observed in Ukraine today affect the operation of aviation, as well as the ability of the occupiers to strike with drones - they can simply be blown away.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about this on the air of the telethon, TSN writes.

"If the wind is strong, it can have an effect, because it can simply blow away those drones. It affects cruise missiles to a lesser extent. And a UAV is actually an aircraft that has its own flight characteristics, power, flight range, so the weather has some influence," he explained.

According to him, sudden changes in temperature can lead to icing of aircraft fuselages, which complicates the operation of aviation.

"If anti-aircraft missile systems can easily destroy aircraft, means of air attack of the enemy, i.e. cruise missiles, drones, then for mobile fire groups poor visibility is a very negative factor in terms of the effectiveness of their work," emphasized the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ihnat noted that tonight was quite calm for Ukraine compared to the previous days. He noted that that night "there were times when Kh-59 missiles were used, but to no avail for the enemy." According to him, there were no drones today because, apparently, the enemy took a break after the large batch they launched the night before last.

As a reminder, 2,019 settlements in 16 regions were cut off due to bad weather.

In addition, traffic on 14 highways was blocked due to bad weather.